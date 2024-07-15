Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Subliminal Advertising In New TV Spot, New Image

A new Deadpool & Wolverine TV spot is poking fun at the concept of subliminal advertising, and we have a new HQ image of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.

Article Summary Teaser: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' mocks subliminal ads in a new TV spot.

San Diego Comic-Con will feature a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' panel.

Emma Corrin debuts as Cassandra Nova in a stellar new image.

Marvel's quirky duo hits theaters July 26 in various premium formats.

If there was ever a movie that was going to make fun of subliminal advertising, it would be Deadpool & Wolverine. While they might be doing this in the marketing of the film only, it wouldn't be overly surprising if they did something in the film itself. A new TV spot is making fun of subliminal advertising for condiments of all things. We now know that Deadpool & Wolverine will have a dedicated panel at San Diego Comic-Con thus ruining the line for people two out of four of the days instead of just one. We can expect it will be a Marvel Studios victory lap, but it makes sense that they wouldn't want to waste time doing that during the actual presentation on Saturday. Maybe the line thing won't be too horrendous since you have to enter to get into the panel, but we all know how SDCC is when it comes to lines. We also got a new image of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and man, some people really make bald look good, and they look incredible. We love that for them.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

