Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: cinemacon, sony

CinemaCon 2026: Sony Pictures Presentation Liveblog

Join us for a liveblog of the first studio presentation of CinemaCon 2026: Sony Pictures. Are we getting Spider-Man news? Spider-Verse? We're in the room with the details.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. CinemaCon 2026 is kicking off with Sony Pictures.

Sony has a decent presence on the show floor, but the big film that the studio is going to be talking aboiut is Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is a six panel lightbox display for that film alone. We also had a standee or two for The Breadwinner as well. However, as our BC photographere here at CinemaCon Denz reminded me, everyone behind Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse promised that they would be back again this year even if the film isn't due out until next year.

Sony Animation had a weird year. KPop Demon Hunters was massive, but that was on Netflix, and this is a theater convention, so who knows if that is going to be brought up. GOAT kicked off what is looking like an excellent year for animation in general. We've also got another Jumanji film and Legend of Zelda could also get a shoutout along with scaring the pants off a group of unsuspecting con goers with the next Insidious film, all of which were not present on the show floor.

Sony Pictures CinemaCon Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

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