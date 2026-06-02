Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: How to Rob a Bank

How To Rob A Bank Trailer Teases A Blend Of Social Media & Commentary

The first trailer for How to Rob a Bank, the new film from director David Leitch, has dropped, promising a blend of social media and social commentary.

Article Summary The first How to Rob a Bank trailer has arrived, teasing David Leitch’s latest thriller with a slick, high-energy style.

How to Rob a Bank appears to blend social media culture with pointed social commentary and a modern crime story.

The new footage suggests David Leitch is leaning into bold visuals, leaving How to Rob a Bank feeling ambitious and unpredictable.

How to Rob a Bank will open in theaters on September 4, 2026, setting up a late-summer release for the Amazon MGM film.

The first trailer for director David Leitch's new film, How to Rob a Bank, has officially dropped. Once again, this is a movie we learned about back in April at CinemaCon, and I'm pretty sure it is the same or similar to the teaser shown during the Amazon MGM Studios presentation. Like Leitch's films, this trailer is packed with style, promising a blend of social media and social commentary. The irony that Amazon is releasing a movie about sticking it to the man shouldn't be lost on anyone, but there really isn't any way for this movie to get made and released in movie theaters without some level of hypocrisy.

On top of the trailer, we also got two images, so if you were wondering what Nicolas Hoult might have looked like rocking the Batman smugged eye makeup, you're in luck. Leitch's films are very hit-or-miss, but mostly in the way they sometimes fail to come together into a coherent whole. So, How to Rob a Bank is either going to be a great time at the movies or a disjointed hot mess.

How To Rob A Bank: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. How To Rob A Bank is directed by David Leitch and will be released in theaters on September 4, 2026.

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