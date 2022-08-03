Did Patton Oswalt Just Confirm Eternals 2?

Marvel Studios announced many movies back in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and talked about many things that are on the way. However, there is one thing that wasn't that someone appears to have leaked. Patton Oswalt was on the Today Show to promo I Love My Dad, and Eternals was brought up. Oswalt appeared at the end of Eternals as the voice of Pip the Troll, with Harry Styles as Star Fox. When asked if he would be in Eternals 2, which has not been confirmed in any way, Oswalt seemed to confirm that the movie is happening and director Chloe Zhao will return to direct it.

"They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel; Chloe Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

It's not very often that Marvel movie announcements get leaked like that, and perhaps Oswalt misspoke and meant to say that he would like to return for a sequel should one happen. However, there are a lot of empty spaces in phase six, and Eternals 2 could fit in nicely. Are Oswalt and Marvel probably going backtrack on this statement? Probably, but this should give Eternals fans some hope that there is more on the horizon.

