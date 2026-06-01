Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, pixar, taylor swift, toy story 5

Taylor Swift Announces New Song For Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift has announced a new song for Toy Story 5, 'I Knew It, I Knew You'. It will be available on June 5, with the movie out June 19.

Article Summary Taylor Swift confirms new Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” ending months of fan speculation.

Taylor Swift says she wrote the original track after watching an early cut of Toy Story 5 and falling for the film.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” arrives June 5, giving Taylor Swift fans a new release ahead of Toy Story 5’s June 19 debut.

Taylor Swift calls writing for Woody, Buzz, and the Toy Story world a dream she’s had since childhood.

Taylor Swift, as heavily rumored for a while now, has composed a brand new song for Toy Story 5. Titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You', the song was written by Swift after viewing an early cut of the film, as she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the song. It's a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th."

Toy Story & Taylor Swift: Box Office Gold

Toy Story 5 releases in theaters on June 19: "It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime. Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky."

Also a part of the voice cast are John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, Jeff Bergman, Anna Vocino, John Hopkins, Bad Bunny, Ernie Hudson, and Alan Cumming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!