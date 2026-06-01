Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn Shares A Sneak Peek Of Lex's Suit

Man of Tomorrow writer and director James Gunn has shared a photo of Lex Luthor's powersuit and revealed that it is "100% practical."

If there is one thing you can rely on director and writer James Gunn for, it's a lot of updates on how filming is going on his movies. He's figured out the perfect line for talking about the films without giving away much in the way of spoilers. Or, we should say, not much in the way of spoilers that matter. Sometimes it's stuff that is likely to be revealed in marketing material once filming wraps. In this case, we have a new image from the set of Man of Tomorrow with star Nicolous Hoult in the Lex Luthor power armor.

Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I5dxLyCy4h — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2026

It looks pretty cool, and people had questions. Gunn took to Threads, as he often does, and shared that the suit is completely practical. "This is a photograph from set (it's 100% practical)," he wrote in one post. We've seen many practical superhero suits over the years, but one thing that really kneecapped early Batman movies, specifically, was that Michael Keaton and others were obviously hampered by the fact that they could barely move in them. With Lex's suit being practical and that bulky looking, people wondered if that was going to be an issue, too. Gunn replied to a question about Hoult's ability to actually move in the thing with, "He can move incredibly well. It's unbelievably mobile. And yeah in the movie version he's added unbreakable Lexiglas ™."

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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