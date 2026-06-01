Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: paramount, paw patrol: the dino movie

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Introduces New Dinosaur Rhubarb

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is celebrating National Dinosaur Day by revealing all the dinos, including Rhubarb. The film is out in August.

Article Summary PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie marks National Dinosaur Day with the reveal of Rhubarb, a brand new dinosaur character.

PAW Patrol heads back to theaters August 14, bringing dinosaur adventures and adorable new dinos to the big screen.

The latest PAW Patrol movie looks like a fun family event, with a strong voice cast and polished animation on display.

PAW Patrol remains a box office force, with the franchise’s past films topping $330 million and drawing families for months.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is celebrating National Dinosaur Day today by revealing a brand new character from the film, Rhubarb. I have to say, all of the dinos in this movie look adorable, and I never thought I would say this, but I am looking forward to it. Even the trailer looked good. The film features the voice talents of Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, Snoop Dogg, and newcomer Henry Bolan. It is directed by Cal Bruckner.

Paw Patrol X Dinos? Sign Me Up

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Not only is this one of the most popular kids' franchises around, they make money. The two previous films in the PAW Patrol franchise have taken in over $330 million at the box office, and they stay around in theaters for months as kids go to them over and over again. It helps that they are a lot of fun and that the animation is usually very good, so parents are less reluctant to spend money on tickets. Theater-owners will be doing cartwheels the week this opens.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie will open in theaters on August 14.

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