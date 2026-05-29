Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day: Full Disclosure BTS Featurette Plus 3 New Posters

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. We also got three new posters, and they aren't bad in terms of design.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new Disclosure Day behind-the-scenes featurette, offering fresh footage ahead of release.

The latest Disclosure Day marketing push also includes three new posters, with character art for Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt.

Disclosure Day marks Steven Spielberg's return to science fiction, with the filmmaker framing it as a major alien story.

Written by David Koepp and directed by Spielberg, Disclosure Day lands exclusively in theaters on June 12, 2026.

The Universal marketing arm has apparently woken up and remembered that a new Steven Spielberg movie is coming out in less than a month, and they should probably start really promoting it. While there are a few directors these days that can get people into theaters on name recognition alone, Spielberg being one of them, with so many movies opening this summer blockbuster season and everyone being broke as a joke, even Spielberg will have to fight for people's dollars. That being said, Disclosure Day is not only Spielberg returning to science fiction, but also the movie he has cited as the one that made him "resolve" his alien obsession. We got the final trailer yesterday, and today, a new behind-the-scenes featurette also dropped, along with some new posters. So far, Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt are the only people getting character posters, but much like the other marketing for this film in terms of art, less is more, and we love to see it.

Disclosure Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry's most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honors, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, including Oscars® for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, which received a total of seven Oscars®, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award® nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

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