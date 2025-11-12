Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the devil wears prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Teaser Trailer, Poster, Logo, Image Released

20th Century released the official teaser trailer, poster, logo, and image from The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Article Summary The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer, poster, logo, and image have been officially released by 20th Century.

The long-awaited sequel arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, nearly twenty years after the original film's debut.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their iconic roles in this highly anticipated sequel.

The sequel promises to explore today's evolving fashion landscape and the changing world of print journalism.

Another project that has been hanging out in development hell for over a decade is finally making its way onto to the big screen. When The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, no one was expecting it to have the cultural impact that it did. It wasn't even a critical smash hit at the time, though it was a commercial success, making over $325 million at the box office on a budget of ~$41 million. Not only was it a commercial success, but the film has also influenced countless memes and jokes to the point that some people might not even know that the Chanel boots joke is coming from this film. A sequel was first teased in 2013, but failed to get off the ground. The cast has been asked about a sequel on and off ever since, but it wasn't until July 2024 that the sequel was confirmed, and they were bringing back much of the main cast from the previous film. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1, 2026, so the film will be released the weekend before the Met Gala. The first teaser trailer, poster, logo, and image were all released today. The way we view fashion and body image has changed significantly since the early 2000s, not to mention the state of print journalism, providing ample material for this movie to explore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

