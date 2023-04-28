Blade: Marvel Studios Hires True Detective Creator For Script Blade is finally set to begin production in May, and today Marvel Studios hired True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto to pen the script.

Blade has been a tough nut to crack for Marvel Studios, and today they think they may have finally solved it. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, has hopped aboard to write the script for the film. He takes over for Michael Starrbury, who has already turned in a script for the film. He has apparently been working off his and writing for a few weeks now. The film is to start production in May. Mahershala Ali, who starred in True Detective, Mia Goth, and Delroy Lindo, will star in the film, which has a release date of September 6th, 2024. Yann Demange is directing.

Blade As A Detective Story? Sign Me Up

"Pizzolatto was a novelist and short story writer before transitioning to screenwriting and became a known name thanks to True Detective, the acclaimed crime series that airs on HBO. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and became a water cooler show that had audiences at the edge of their seats thanks to a dark and mysterious tone, deep character work, and strong acting. Ali led the third season that was set in the Ozarks and earned an Emmy nomination for his performance." Anything that makes Ali more comfortable can only be a good thing. The pedigree is now in place for this to come together and really be something special. It seems like they just need to get out of their own way and do it already.

Blade was one of the Marvel Studios productions delayed by time by the pandemic, as it should have already been released by now. Ali was announced as the character on stage at SDCC 2019. By the time the film releases, (maybe) next year, a full five years will have passed since he walked out on stage that day. Wild stuff.