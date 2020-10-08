Exorcist Director William Friedkin Doc Leap Of Faith Goes To Shudder

Fans of The Exorcist: Shudder is here for you. They have acquired the new William Friedkin documentary Leap of Faith and will debut it on the streaming service November 19th. Directed by Alexandre O. Phillipe, the film features the director deconstructing The Exorcist in ways that he has not done before. "Alexander has created an unparalleled look at one of the greatest horror films of all time, giving viewers direct access to William Friedkin in this can't-miss documentary," says Shudder. You can see the Leap of Faith trailer down below.

Fans Of The Exorcist: This Is A Must Watch

"A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on THE EXORCIST, LEAP OF FAITH explores the uncharted depths of William Friedkin's mind's eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography. The documentary marks the sixth feature doc from Philippe and continues his thoughtful analysis of iconic genre films, previously with 78/52: HITCHCOCK'S SHOWER SCENE (2017), MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (2019), and DOC OF THE DEAD (2014). LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST was produced by Kerry Deignan Roy and Executive Produced by Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi, Phil Hay, Joey Porcelli, Randy Pharo."

I am about to say something really controversial…I don't get the big deal about The Exorcist. It is an extremely well-made film, and I can completely understand why it freaked so many people out a long time ago. Ever time I watch it now, I like it less and less. Again, well done, and Friedkin is a master filmmaker. But the film does nothing for me anymore. Hopefully, Leap of Faith can ring me back to the fold, but I am not holding my breath here. It will debut on Shudder November 19th.