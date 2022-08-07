Bullet Train Star Brad Pitt Reflects on His Deadpool 2 Vanisher Cameo

Brad Pitt has long been established as a leading man in Hollywood, still showing the ability to carry major action films with his latest in Bullet Train. While promoting the Sony film, the actor spoke to BBC Radio 1 about his brief flirtation as a superhero in 2018's Deadpool 2 as the Vanisher. As the name suggests, the character is largely invisible as part of the running gag as part of the member of X-Force that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruited him for. When the team jumps out of the plane, only Domino (Zazie Beetz) and DP come away unscathed as every other member meets their own disastrous end, reminiscent of Final Destination or a Looney Tunes cartoon.

In the case of Pitt's Vanisher, he ends up falling onto power lines and electrocuted. His abilities are neutralized, and we get a glimmer of his face before he disappears. When asked why he accepted, "Ryan called and like, why not?" since Pitt's kids are fans of the 2016 original film. Upon filming his scene, "What was shooting that like? Pretty much easiest thing I've ever done. [Director] Dave [Leitch] is an old friend of mine, and he used to be… he was my stunt double starting with 'Fight Club' and all the way up till about 2004. And then he went off and became a really good director, which is rare. Rare." Leitch is also the director for Bullet Train. Pitt is far from the first major star to accept a cameo role for a Marvel-oriented film, with the most recent example in Matt Damon and Sam Neill reprising their roles as Asgardian actor versions of Loki and Odin in the Thor franchise films in Ragnarok in 2017 and Love and Thunder in 2022. Coincidentally, Damon also made a cameo as a redneck in Deadpool 2. Bullet Train, which also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock, is currently in theaters.