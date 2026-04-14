Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: passenger

Passenger: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Don't stop, or you might end up picking up another occupant in the official trailer, poster, and images for Passenger, which will be released on May 22nd, 2026.

Article Summary The official trailer for Passenger, a new horror film from Paramount and André Øvredal, has been released.

Passenger explores supernatural folklore about haunted roads and the perils of picking up unknown passengers.

The film leans into fears of roadside disappearances and sinister spirits hunting unsuspecting drivers.

Passenger is set to hit theaters on May 22, promising a suspenseful new entry in the horror genre.

Paramount Pictures is bringing us a new André Øvredal movie, and it's leaning into many people's worst driving fears. There have been so many disappearances over the years where cars have been found on the side of the road, but the drivers are just gone, as if a crack in the universe opened up, and they fell in. Then there's also the folklore about spirits that haunt roads and want rides from people driving by. Some of these stories are more eerie than anything nefarious, stories of lost souls looking to get home somehow, but that's not exactly going to make for a good horror movie. So Passenger appears to be taking it to the extreme, where the thing on the side of the road isn't just a lost spirit but something evil that is very much out there, hunting. The official trailer, poster, and images tease what sounds like a witch haunting a road in the woods that will become an occupant in your car should you make the unfortunate mistake of stopping.

Passenger: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a young couple witnesses a gruesome highway accident, they soon realize they did not leave the crash scene alone, as a demonic presence called the Passenger that won't stop until it claims them both turns their van life adventure into a nightmare.

The film is directed by André Øvredal and stars Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo. It will be released on May 22nd, 2026.

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