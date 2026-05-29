Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: russell crowe, The Get Out, Vertical Entertainment

The Get Out: New Thriller Starring Russell Crowe Debuts Trailer

Check out the trailer for the new action-thriller The Get Out, starring Russell Crowe, hitting select theaters on June 26 and digital June 30.

Article Summary The Get Out trailer has arrived, previewing a gritty Russell Crowe action-thriller from Vertical Entertainment.

The Get Out opens in select theaters June 26 before landing on digital platforms just days later on June 30.

Russell Crowe leads The Get Out alongside Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev, and Aaron Paul.

Directed by Derrick Borte, The Get Out reunites him with Crowe after Unhinged and adapts Thomas Perry’s STRIP.

The Get Out trailer was released by Vertical recently. Starring Russell Crowe, Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev, and Aaron Paul, the action-thriller is directed by Derrick Borte from a script by Borte and Daniel Forte. It is based on the novel STRIP by Thomas Perry. Crowe is in his Liam Neeson era, and to tell you the truth, I am here for it. Just don't ask him for an autograph and be pushy; he doesn't like that very much.

The Get Out Synopsis

A nightclub owner (Russell Crowe) is on the verge of leaving his dangerous past behind for retirement with his girlfriend (Teresa Palmer). When masked gunmen (Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul) rob him, and he finds himself squeezed by ruthless cartels, a mysterious newcomer (Luke Evans) arrives with an interest in buying the business. With danger closing in from all sides, he must navigate a deadly web of deception, power, and survival – where escape may no longer be an option. Produced by Nickel City Pictures' Mark Fasano, A Higher Standard's Jeffrey Greenstein, G2 Dispatch's Deborah Glover, and Life & Soul Pictures' Mark Bower

Crowe previously worked with Borte on the film Unhinged, so they already have a good rapport. I am a sucker for these action films that get small theatrical releases and then go digital, and I like everyone in this cast. So, this is one I will give a shot. While most will not think of Crowe working in films like these, since he is still appearing in big-budget films on the big screen, he is increasingly frequenting projects like this. Hey, whatever gets more films made, the better. He is still a big enough name to get things like The Get Out across the finish line. The film will have a limited theatrical release on June 26, followed by a digital release on June 30.

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