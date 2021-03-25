Ghost of Tsushima Movie Greenlit By Sony Pictures

There are several major video game adaptations in the works when it comes to the big screen, and it looks like we're adding one more. We have Mortal Kombat next month with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Uncharted on the horizon too. Today, Sony (via Deadline) announced a big-screen adaptation of the Ghost of Tsushima game that came out for the Playstation 4. Not only did they announce the adaptation, the movie is being done in-house with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions; they also announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski would be directing the project. Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Sucker Punch Productions will have some input on the production through Peter Kang, as they will serve as executive producers. The game has sold over 6.5 million copies since it was released in July 2020.

"We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin's story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences." said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions.

At the moment, we don't have any other details, such as who will be writing the script, but this is a pretty fast turnaround when it comes to a game coming out and a big-screen adaptation being announced. That doesn't mean it will be fast-tracked but waiting too long might not be in the best interests of the project. The Uncharted movie has been in development hell for so long that there might not be much interest anymore. The original Ghost of Tsushima game was developed by Sucker Punch Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This is the official game summary from the Playstation Website:

"In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima."