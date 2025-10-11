Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

James Gunn Thinks He Knows The Next Few DC Films He Is Directing

Man of Tomorrow writer and director James Gunn says he thinks he knows the next few DC films he will direct, but it will be "a couple more, at least."

James Gunn is a man who is wearing many hats these days. Director, writer, producer, co-chair, and co-CEO of DC Studios, that's a lot for one man to do, even if he is sharing some of that burden with others. Gunn is ending one hell of a 2025 with Superman and the second season of Peacemaker doing very well both critically and with fans [more or less]. It seemed like he was already doing a lot when he confirmed that he was directing and writing the next Superman film, but a little over two months after the release of Superman, DC Studios confirmed the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date for the new film. The reaction from many was wondering if Gunn ever slept, considering how many things he seems to be working on right now. In terms of his own directing future at DC Studios, Gunn explained to Deadline that he has a plan for a couple more, but he could also become so tired that he can't do it.

"Man of Tomorrow was an idea I've had for a long time," Gunn replied. "I think I know the next few I'm directing, so I already know, frankly. Because it's a part of the plan of the DCU, there is one big story. On the one hand, I want everything is going to be okay to watch by itself. But also, there's a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation and that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex and Superman. There's those movies that I'm going to be directing. That's the plan right now, at least. I may get so f*cking tired that I can't do it, because I'm pretty tired, but we'll see. But there's a plan that I'm going to do a couple more, at least."

Several big DC projects are coming out sooner rather than later, but if people were worried Gunn was going to snatch up all the good DC properties and direct them himself, it doesn't sound like that's the plan. We assume that everyone, including Gunn, will have a clearer idea of his momentum when Man of Tomorrow is released in 2027.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the power suit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the personality switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well-known series of comics with that name ran from 1995 to 1999, so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtitle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

