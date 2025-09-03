Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, man of tomorrow, superman

James Gunn Confirms The Date And Title For The Superman Sequel

Director and writer James Gunn officially announced that the next film in the Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, will be released on July 9, 2027.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms the Superman sequel is titled Man of Tomorrow, arriving in theaters July 9, 2027.

The screenplay was completed while the first film was still in theaters.

Lex Luthor's iconic powersuit, first seen in Action Comics #544, is set to make its debut in the sequel.

The Man of Tomorrow title is a classic Superman nickname, not tied to one specific comic or storyline.

Just two weeks ago, director James Gunn said that the treatment for the next film in the Superman Saga was already done. That seemed to take a lot of people by surprise since the first movie was still in theaters and just beginning its home release. It appears that things were further along than we even thought because Gunn announced that Man of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet , and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

The big thing we can take from these images is Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June, 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989 and heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aestetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description added. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!