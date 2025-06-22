Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, kevin williamson, Paramount Pictures, scream 7

Kevin Willaimson on Stepping into the Directorial Role for Scream 7

Nearly three decades after writing the original Scream, Kevin Williamson is revealing why he finally chose to step into the directorial role.

The Scream franchise is gearing up for another chapter—and this time, it's bringing back one of its most iconic creative voices in a new role. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream in 1996 and helped shape the meta-horror genre, will step behind the camera to direct the upcoming installment. It marks his first time directing a film in the franchise, despite having served as a writer and executive producer across multiple entries.

The decision wasn't originally part of the plan. In fact, Williamson was initially attached to the new project only as an executive producer, watching from a distance as co-writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick developed the next chapter in Ghostface's legacy. But the script—and a well-timed call from a familiar face—changed everything.

Scream 7 Director Reveals Why He Signed on to the Project

"They started writing a script. Jamie came up with this great story—Jamie Vanderbilt and Guy Busick—and they started to write this script, and it just sort of took on a life of its own," Williamson tells ScreenRant. "And then [Neve Campbell] read it and heard the pitch, and she signed on. And I was still just the executive producer who was just sort of there, watching from the sidelines. And then Neve called me one day and said, 'I think you should direct this.' And I went, 'No, no, no, no, no… okay, I'll do it.'"

Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott is a major moment for the franchise, especially after her absence from Scream VI. Her involvement, paired with Williamson's return in a directorial capacity, signals a return to the roots that made the series a cultural phenomenon—self-aware, emotionally grounded, and razor-sharp. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the new Scream is expected to continue the legacy of Woodsboro with this return to Sidney at the forefront. And with Williamson at the helm, fans can expect a blend of nostalgic callbacks and genre-savvy innovation—the kind of balance the series has always thrived on.

Scream 7 is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on February 27, 2026, by Paramount Pictures.

