Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Gary Busick, scream 7

Scream 7 Details Revealed By Writer Gary Busick, Features Time Jump

We have our first story details from Scream 7, which is now in production. The latest in the franchise opens in theaters in February.

Article Summary Scream 7 will feature a significant time jump, set at least two years after the events of Scream VI.

Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott for a story-driven reason that both she and the studio loved.

Original Ghostface killers Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, plus David Arquette, are coming back.

The film leaves New York for a new, yet-to-be-revealed setting, with Kevin Williamson directing.

Scream 7 details have been few and far between as far as the story goes. What we do know is that the main cast of the film includes the following: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. But they are also bringing back Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and now David Arquette, all of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. It is being directed by the man who wrote the first film in the franchise, Kevin Williamson, from a script by Gary Busick. In a chat with ComicBook.com, Busick revealed some details on the horror sequel, including when it takes place and where it will not.

Scream 7 Brings Back Sydney, But Why?

"I don't want to give anything away about the reason [Scream 7] had to be a Sidney movie because there's a really cool reason," Busick said. "In all these movies, you have to ask, 'Why now? What is the thing Scream is commenting on now?' Scream is always in a conversation with the audience about the state of movies, the state of horror movies, and in particular, franchises. There is a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason, and we were happy with it when we cracked it. We went to Neve Campbell and said, 'This is why. This is why Sidney now.' Neve was like, 'Oh, I get that.' I pitched Kevin [Williamson] this first, too. He got it, and then I pitched the studio. It's not New York," he says, where the last Scream took place, "I don't want to be the one to spoil where it is. It's an unspecified amount of time [after VI]. I might get contradicted by other people, but in my mind, more than two years. I would say at least two years. It could be two years, but I would say two years plus."

Sadly, we are moving away from New York, and this one takes place at least two years after the events of the last Scream film. What could be the reason for Sydney having to come back?

Scream 7 is now in production for release in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!