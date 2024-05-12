Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, knuckles, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog Star on Shadow's Introduction

Sonic the Hedgehog actor Ben Schwartz discusses the inclusion of Shadow and his first appearance in the upcoming film.

When the first live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog appeared via the film's infamous first trailer, it's safe to say that people didn't expect much. However, the film managed to retool its titular character's unpopular design and dropped a movie that spawned a sequel, an upcoming third film, and the recent Knuckles series. Now, with a third film in development, fans eagerly await Shadow's arrival, who was perfectly teased at the end of the sequel. So, what can we expect from the inclusion of the popular character?

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Addresses the Introduction of Shadow and More

While speaking with Screen Rant, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz discussed the arrival of Shadow, explaining, "I love the intro to [Shadow] in this film, and I think fans are going to be excited. And I think fans understand how much we care about them, think about how much we changed the film from the response to the first trailer, which I think was the very right move. I think fans will feel like they're being taken care of, I hope, because we always do it for them, and it hasn't failed yet. We get to make a third one, there's a spin off, so the idea that we're still doing this, man, you think about where we started and where we are right now, it's pretty remarkable. So we're very excited."

Currently, there are already a lot of opportunities for the Sonic franchise with its upcoming third film and the generally well-received Knuckles series on Paramount+, so it does seem plausible that there are plans to expand with even more content. With that in mind, what kind of Sonic the Hedgehog productions would you like? It only seems fair that Shadow gets his spin-off series, too, right?

Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles are currently available to stream via Paramount+.

