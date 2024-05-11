Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: if movie, john krasinski, ryan reynolds

IF: Blue Has To Sneeze In A New Clip Plus A New Poster

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from the upcoming IF, in which Blue has to sneeze, as well as a new poster.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures drops exciting clip of Blue's sneeze from 'IF' and a vibrant new poster.

Summer blockbuster race heats up, with 'IF' adding original flair against sequels.

Despite a strong CinemaCon presence, 'IF's marketing seems subdued compared to rivals.

John Krasinski's 'IF' showcases a magical adventure set to debut on May 17, 2024.

The summer blockbuster season has started, and all of the studios are off to the races. Right now, Universal isn't exactly doing great with The Fall Guy underperforming, even if audiences and critics seem to really enjoy the film. As for Disney, they are coming out a little stronger with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes this weekend with pretty decent critic and audience reviews and a decent box office start as well. Next week, Paramount enters the blockbuster race with IF, the only original film of the bunch that are coming out this month. It's been a strange marketing run for this film. It was all over CinemaCon in April, and it looked like maybe Paramount was going to spend the month leading up to the film pushing it hard. However, that hasn't been the case, and the marketing still feels constrained compared to the marketing we have seen from Universal or 20th Century. We are starting to get some more footage, though. In this clip, we get to see what happens when Blue needs to sneeze, which is quite the production. Bless you, Blue. We also have a new poster as well featuring a lot of IF's on the subway.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!