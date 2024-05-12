Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, george miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Anya Taylor-Joy Only Has 30 Lines Total

Despite being the titular character, Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga only has about 30 lines of dialogue.

Director George Miller values action over dialogue, emphasizing a visual storytelling style.

Social media buzz is sky-high, with industry praise evident even before Cannes premiere.

George Miller's epic tale of Furiosa unfolds as a thrilling, expressive cinematic experience.

We are a few days away from the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. However, the early social media reactions have started coming out, and everything looks very good. Hideo Kojima could not stop raving about the film on X/Twitter this weekend, with plenty of others in the industry praising the film. We're continuing to learn more about the film as director George Miller does some press, and we learned something from an interview with The Telegraph the other day. In Mad Max: Fury Road, it often seems like Max is a man of few words. In this film, Furiosa is a woman of few words, with the interview revealing that star Anya Taylor-Joy "only around 30 lines of dialogue." The article explained, "The problem with dialogue, he explains, is that it tends to slow things down, and film is a medium that's often best enjoyed at high speed."

There was a lot of "show, don't tell" in Fury Road, so it's really not surprising to hear that Furiosa will likely be leaning into that yet again. Taylor-Joy also has such an expressive face and is the kind of actor who can do a lot with just the expressions on her face. So, with so little dialogue, it sounds like this will be one of those physical performances of the ages where it all comes down to movement, facial expressions, and the little things we can see in the actor's eyes.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

