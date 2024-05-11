Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Masha Ko, The Looming

A24 Announces New Horror Film From Talk To Me, Hereditary Producers

A24 is teamming up with the Talk To Me and Hereditary teams to make a feature-length version of Masha Ko's The Looming.

A24 has announced another horror film, this one in partnership with Talk To Me producer Causeway Films and Hereditary producer Square Peg. They will be working with filmmaker Masha Ko to adapt her short The Looming into a feature-length film. Ko will be writing and directing. The original short debuted at Sundance this past year. A24 will produce alongside Square Peg's Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone and Causeway Films' Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton. This joins a robust horror schedule that A24 is working on for release over the next couple of years.

A24 Is The Place For Horror Now

Masha Ko is an award-winning director and human installation artist. Ko's primary goal is to highlight the stories of individuals who are often overlooked by society and whose lives are rarely celebrated through artistic forms. Through her films, she aspires to disclose the magnificence hidden within individuals, regardless of the challenges or biases that may have concealed it. Her work often deals with deconstruction of Western perspectives related to sexuality, PTSD, and mortality. Beyond filmmaking, Ko is a highly accomplished human installation artist. Much of her work is part of the interdisciplinary performance art duo KoHoMa in partnership with Kolten Horner. Together, the duo explores how various social dynamics affect one's relationship to the self. KoHoMa was named one of ArtConnect's Artists to Watch in 2023. Ko's provocative and sometimes challenging body installation works have been featured in galleries in LA, NYC, Vienna, and Germany. Ko is represented by WME.

Is there a better studio for horror than A24 right now? I think not. I read really good things about The Looming after the festival this year, so this is a very exciting announcement. With creative team in place, this should be one of the most anticipated horror films on most people's lists.

