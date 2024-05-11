Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studio, alien, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez, film

Alien: Romulus Director on the Film's Rookie Protagonists

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez shares details about the movie's youthful characters and how they impact the film's narrative.

In a few months, fans of the long-running Alien franchise will finally get the opportunity to witness the seventh installment in the film series with Alien: Romulus. This standalone story, set between the events of Alien and Aliens, revolves around a group of young space colonists, essentially embracing the opportunity to tackle an original story within a popular era of the franchise. Now, the film's director is shedding light on why these new characters are essential to the story and what he hoped to accomplish with the Alien universe.

Alien: Romulus Director Drops Details About the Film's Characters

During a recent conversation with EW, Alien: Romulus filmmaker Fede Álvarez shared, "I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they're still in their early 20s, they don't know how to operate the f—ing airlock. All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that's how they got to know each other. There's a lot of history between them because they're the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well."

In addition to his role as director, Álvarez also co-wrote Alien: Romulus with Rodo Sayagues. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, with a theatrical release slated for August 16, 2024.

