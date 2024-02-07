Posted in: Disney, Movies, TV | Tagged: moana, moana 2

Bob Iger Confirms That Moana 2 Is Coming Out This Year

Bon Iger has confirmed that the Moana TV show is being reformatted into Moana 2, a feature-length production coming out this November.

Disney's live-action Moana remake is set to hit theaters in June 2025.

Moana's huge success and Disney+ numbers likely fueled Moana 2's development.

Disney aims to recapture box office magic amid recent high-profile film flops.

UPDATE: ADDED ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO AND FIRST LOOK IMAGE

It seems incredible that it took this long, but Disney is returning to another familiar well still full of water. This time, they are double fisting said well because not only is there a live-action remake of Moana in the works, but now we know that Moana 2 is also coming out. The live-action remake is currently set for a June 27, 2025 release date. However, this isn't a movie that is several years away. Moana 2 is coming out this November, according to Bob Iger in an interview with CNBC (via Deadline) ahead of the earnings call later today. There was a Moana TV show that was in development, and apparently, they have decided to take that television show and reformat it into a movie that will come out on November 27th.

It's not every day that animated movies come out of nowhere, considering how long they tend to make, but this one certainly did. There is a decent chance this Iger is trying to bring back more theatrical movies rather than relying on television shows that were likely greenlit under previous Disney leadership. It's also not surprising that Moana 2 is coming out because that film was beyond massive. The film was released in 2016 and went on to make just under $700 million worldwide at the box office, and it walked away with two Oscar nominations. The biggest thing that likely led to this decision is that Moana, to this day, does massive numbers on Disney+, and another film like this is likely Disney trying to play it safe, all things considered. 2023 wasn't a great year for one of the biggest companies in the industry, and they had some of the highest-profile flops of the year. So it makes sense that not only do they want to promote the return to theatrical releases, but they also want something that will bring in a ton of money, so Moana 2 is it.

