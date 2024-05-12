Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy, Weekend Box Office

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Takes Over Weekend Box Office

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes ruled the Weekend Box Office and felt like the real kick-off to the summer we were waiting for.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes won the weekend box office handily and provided a much-needed kick in the pants to theaters. The tenth film in the franchise scored $56 million, which is the higher end of projections, bucking the trend of films coming in below tracking. That is right in line with the last movie in the franchise, War For the Planet of the Apes, which was released back in 2017. With a "B" CinemaScore, the jury is out on how it will hold now, but the Wes Ball-directed film has another week before the big Memorial Day weekend openings, and it loses the premium screens, which will be huge. Those premium screens accounted for 49% of the gross, so it should fair well next week while it still hangs on to those. This is a good thing, as it is a very good film and plays as the real kick-off to the summer box office.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Sends The Fall Guy Packing

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sent last week's champ, The Fall Guy, down to the runner-up spot with $13.7 million. That is a drop of -51%, for a running total of $49 million. Universal has its work cut out if it wants to sneak past $100 million, and I think it is safe to say it is a disappointment. Third place goes to Challengers, still holding strong with another $4.6 million. The march to $50 million continues there. Fourth place went to Tarot with $3.4 million, and rounding out the top five was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with another $2.5 million. That film is less than $10 million from grossing $200 million domestically now.

The weekend box office top 5 for May 10th:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $56 million The Fall Guy- $13.7 million Challengers- $4.6 million Tarot- $3.4 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire- $2.5 million

Next week, three wide openings try to take down Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. First is the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. Second, horror sequel The Strangers – Chapter One. And third, and also the biggest wildcard, is John Krasinski's family film IF. I do not think the first two have a chance, but they will pull some business away from the Apes. IF is the wildcard and the biggest box office mystery of the summer. It will either be a huge failure or a big hit; I do not think there is any wiggle room there. I will lean towards failure, as early buzz is not the greatest. I think the Apes hang onto the top spot, with IF coming in second.

