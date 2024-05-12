Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: amy adams, nightbitch

The First Poster For Nightbitch Has Been Released

The first poster for Searchlight's Nightbitch, based on a book of the same name and starring Amy Adams, has been released.

While we might be focusing on the summer blockbuster season and the fact that summer has just started, it will be award season before we know it. Some of the award contenders will likely get an early release at one of the many film festivals that will occur between now and late fall. For now, the slate that studios like Searchlight will be releasing that will be getting For Your Consideration campaigns is starting to emerge. One of them that will be a lot of fun simply because of the title is Nightbitch. We got to hear a little about this film at CinemaCon, and it was the third aspect of the Disney presentation, after Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus, where they seemed like giddy thirteen-year-olds that were saying naughty words for the first time. It's probably going to be a while before we see any footage from this one, based on a book of the same name by Rachel Yoder, so add that one to the book list if you're trying to read the book before watching the movie, but we did get the official poster which isn't telling us much.

Summary of the book from the publisher's website: "One day, the mother was a mother, but then one night, she was pretty suddenly something else…

An ambitious mother puts her art career on hold to stay at home with her newborn son, but the experience does not match her imagination. Two years later, she steps into the bathroom for a break from her toddler's demands, only to discover a dense patch of hair on the back of her neck. In the mirror, her canines suddenly look sharper than she remembers. Her husband, who travels for work five days a week, casually dismisses her fears from faraway hotel rooms.

As the mother's symptoms intensify and her temptation to give in to her new dog impulses peaks, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret. Seeking a cure at the library, she discovers the mysterious academic tome which becomes her bible, A Field Guide to Magical Women: A Mythical Ethnography, and meets a group of mommies involved in a multilevel-marketing scheme who may also be more than what they seem.

An outrageously original novel of ideas about art, power, and womanhood wrapped in a satirical fairy tale, Nightbitch, will make you want to howl in laughter and recognition. And you should. You should howl as much as you want."

Nightbitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A woman (Amy Adams) pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon, her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Nightbitch is written and directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Anne Carey, p.g.a., Marielle Heller, p.g.a., Sue Naegle, p.g.a., Christina Oh, Amy Adams, and Stacy O'Neil. It stars Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper. It will be released on December 6, 2024.

