Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Noa Has No Connection To Caesar

One of the stars of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes confirms that his character isn't actually related to the original protagonist Caesar.

The film takes place centuries ahead, featuring a new generation of apes.

Noa's storyline begins with a coming-of-age ceremony in an unexplored world.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to refresh the franchise on May 24.

If you've witnessed any of the Planet of the Apes films that were developed in the '00s, you're likely aware of its not-so-primitive protagonist Caesar, who has, on occasion, also been known to display a few antagonistic traits during his time in the spotlight. But for the next big blockbuster entry, the film series is officially moving past the Caesar timeline (by a few hundred years) to usher in a few new characters that are still heavily impacted by everything Caesar has offered the world for the first few films.

Now, despite fans speculation about there being a direct connection between the new lead and the deceased character, one of the new film's stars wants to make it crystal clear that his character isn't a descendant of Caesar, but it doesn't mean that he hasn't been affected by his ways.

Noa is Part of a New Planet of the Apes Generation

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his role, actor Owen Teague was asked about a connection to the original protagonist Caesar, revealing, "I think I'm allowed to talk about this. No! No! [He isn't related]. Caesar's legacy plays a part in this film because that's the world, and Caesar's kind of the father figure of the apes, of this universe, but this is a new generation." He later adds, "We meet Noa when he's just entering adulthood, and he and his friends are about to have their coming-of-age ceremony; it's their ape bar mitzvah, really. Then Noa gets thrust into this crazy, unexplored world that he's been sheltered from his entire life."

With the ongoing bloodline debate about Caesar and Noa finally coming to an end (unless there's some big reveal later down the line), we can focus on the fact that the next trilogy will delve deeper into original stories, new characters, and depictions of morality, as the Planet of the Apes franchise continues to make an effort to keep itself fresh by thinking longterm.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in theaters everywhere on May 24.

