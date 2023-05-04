Mortal Kombat 2: Karl Urban Rumored In Final Talks To Be Johnny Cage The Boys and Star Trek star Karl Urban is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of Mortal Kombat 2 as fan-favorite character, Johnny Cage.

Back in early 2021, Mortal Kombat was part of the 1-2 punch of Warner Bros., not only testing the waters of the post-COVID box office but also testing the waters of the hybrid release model [the other movie at the time being Godzilla vs. Kong]. If there was a movie that could have benefited from the hybrid release, it was probably Mortal Kombat since there wasn't a great chance that someone who wasn't familiar with the source material would have sought it out at the theaters, but might have clicked on it if they were bored on a Friday night browsing HBO Max. The fans would check the film would in theaters and maybe take a few friends with them that they would then convert to fans [since the movie wasn't bad], and then they could go back and watch the movie again on HBO Max.

While the film didn't blow anyone away at the box office, pulling in just under $84.4 million worldwide, considering the circumstances of the release [it was mid-April before a lot of people were vaccinated, COVID was still a big thing, the hybrid release] Warner Bros. decided to give the film a sequel. Some cast members have been teasing things occasionally, but The Wrap got their hands on some bigger news. We knew that the sequel would bring in Johnny Cage, and they would have to nail the casting of this character to make the fans that made the first movie a success happy. Karl Urban is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of Mortal Kombat 2 as the infamous Johnny Cage.

So, Mortal Kombat fans, I'm not that familiar with the source material here, so I would love to know in the comments if you approve of this casting or not. And if not, who would you want to see cast as Johnny Cage for Mortal Kombat 2?

Mortal Kombat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, stars. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It was released on April 16, 2021, in theaters and was on HBO Max for 31 days. It returned to HBO Max on September 9, 2021. Mortal Kombat 2 currently does not have a release date.