IF: Ryan Reynolds Details His Own Imaginary Friend & Making The Music

Paramount has released two more promo videos for IF. One has star Ryan Reynolds describing his IF, while the other spotlights the score.

Behind-the-scenes clips highlight IF's score with director John Krasinski and composer Michael Giacchino.

IF's magical story centers on a girl with the ability to see everyone's imaginary friends.

Releasing May 17, 2024, IF boasts a star-studded cast including Reynolds, Carell, and Krasinski.

Paramount Pictures is also continuing its marketing blitz for its May release with more behind-the-scenes stuff for IF. Universal focusing on featurettes for The Fall Guy made sense since it was a movie about making movies, but this one is a little weirder. That said, they are still giving this one a decent push, and they might be winning the marketing fight against Sony and The Garfield Movie for sure since that is the biggest competition IF will have at the box office. We have two short videos, with the first featuring an interview with star Ryan Reynolds, talking about the imaginary friend he and his brother shared as a kid. It was a missed opportunity not to base one of the seven billion characters on the IF of your stars, but what do I know? We also got a short video with director John Krasinski, who is going to see the score being recorded and have the expected reaction to seeing Michael Giacchino directing some of his music live.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

