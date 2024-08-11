Posted in: Mortal Kombat, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Lewis Tan, mortal kombat, mortal kombat 2, Warner Bros

Mortal Kombat 2 Lead Promises Upgraded Fight Sequences

Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan recently teased that the sequel will include several upgraded action sequences and the iconic tournament.

Article Summary Lewis Tan teases upgraded action sequences and more intense fights in Mortal Kombat 2.

The sequel will feature the iconic Mortal Kombat tournament, promising more gore and blood.

Karl Urban joins the cast as Johnny Cage, with Adeline Rudolph playing Kitana.

Lewis Tan assures fans that the feedback from the first film was used to enhance the sequel.

We're still more than a year away from the reveal of Mortal Kombat 2, but after proving itself as an underdog hit during its COVID-era release, we have high hopes for its much-needed sequel. To make things even more exciting, the man behind the film's central character is now promising that the upcoming sequel's penchant for action is also poised to reach exciting new heights. Here's what we can anticipate from the flick, according to Cole Young actor Lewis Tan!

Lewis Tan Teases Major Action in the Mortal Kombat 2 Tournament

While recently speaking with Collider, the Mortal Kombat star addressed the topic of fight sequences, the actual tournament, and what fans should expect from the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel by telling the site, "For the sequel, I can promise many more fights, much longer fights. It's very gory, it's very bloody. We have Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage. We have a good friend of mine, [Adeline Rudolph], who's playing Kitana. Martyn Ford is playing Shao Khan. There's a tournament in this one. That's all I can say before they get mad at me." the actor then elaborates, "But look, they really do listen to the people and what we learned from the first movie, and we've made it 100 times better in the second movie. I'm very excited for fans to see it."

The current cast of Mortal Kombat 2 includes Tan as Cole Young, Urban as Johnny Cage, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Rudolph as Kitana, Sophia Xu as Young Kitana, Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, and CJ. Bloomfield as Baraka.

Mortal Kombat 2 will hit theaters on October 24, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!