Mortal Kombat 2: Karl Urban Says It's A Wrap For Him As Johnny Cage

Karl Urban has confirmed on his official Instagram that he has wrapped filming for Mortal Kombat 2. Urban will be playing the fan-favorite character Johnny Cage.

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program, and they were Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be out before we know it, but Mortal Kombat 2 has been a bit slower to the finish line. However, a major person involved with the film just wrapped. We heard last year that Karl Urban was going to be Johnny Cage, and today, he took to his official Instagram to post a picture from the set of the film, saying that he has officially wrapped his portion of Mortal Kombat 2.

"That's a picture wrap for me & Johnny Cage on Mortal Kombat 2 !" Urban wrote on his official Instagram. "Massive thanks to our incredible crew , cast and phenomenal stunt team . Hands down the most action packed fun I've ever had on a film ! Can't wait for y'all to see it . Special thanks to everyone offset who helped make this time here on the Gold Coast Australia such a pleasure . 🙏🏽❤️ Kxo"

We don't know anything about this film. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid is returning to direct, and Jeremy Slater is writing the screenplay.

Mortal Kombat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung La, and rogue mercenary Kano as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, stars. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It was released on April 16, 2021, in theaters and was on HBO Max for 31 days. It returned to HBO Max on September 9, 2021. Mortal Kombat 2 currently does not have a release date.

