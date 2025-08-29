Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II Delayed From October 2025 To May 2026

Warner Bros. has delayed Mortal Kombat II from October 2025 to May 2026, which is considered 'prime time' for summer blockbusters looking to make it big.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II has shifted its release from October 2025 to May 15, 2026, targeting blockbuster season.

Warner Bros. moved the sequel for a prime summer launch, aiming for a bigger box office impact.

The first film was a pandemic-era hit, succeeding in theaters, streaming, and prompting a fast-tracked sequel.

New poster and updated release date were confirmed following industry reports of the delay.

This is an interesting little move from Warner Bros. Their fall slate is already a bit on the light side once One Battle After Another drops, but now they are moving the sequel to one of its pandemic hits. Mortal Kombat was one of the first big releases that did well both in theaters and on streaming with a hybrid release. Yes, it was also pirated to hell and back, but considering the circumstances, everyone at Warner Bros. seemed happy enough with the number to greenlight a sequel. The film was supposed to come out in October and would have been another feather in the cap of a studio that needed several high-profile wins. That's not the case, according to Deadline and later confirmed with a new poster, Warner Bros. has shifted the release from October 24, 2025, to May 15, 2026. We also got a new poster with the new release date.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 15, 2026..

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!