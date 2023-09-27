Posted in: Movies | Tagged: angelina jolie, brad pitt, film, mr. & mrs. smith, simon kinberg

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Screenwriter Explains Why a Sequel Never Happened

The celebrated screenwriter responsible for the action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith recently revealed why a sequel wasn't necessary.

Despite the apparent pop culture side-eye due to early '00s celebrity drama, the 2004 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, became quite a hit at the time of its release. In fact, it garnered close to $500 million in its theatrical run and (generally) positive reviews from audiences, so many assumed it would have earned a big-budget sequel. But it clearly didn't.

Now, the film's scribe is sharing the singular dilemma the sequel faced, which may have been a blessing in disguise.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Screenwriter Simon Kinberg Explains the Film's Unavoidable Sequel Dilemma

During an interview with JoBlo, Simon Kinberg, the screenwriter behind Mr. and Mrs. Smith, was asked about why a sequel never manifested, with Kinberg explaining that it was in talks; it just never actually went any further than conversations. Kinberg tells the website, "The strength of the first movie is it's a love story; they are, you know, falling back in love with each other or in love for the first time in a genuine way. And to tell a love story, to serialize a love story is very hard. Because no matter what you do in the second movie, sure, they could be partners and spies and bickering together, but you wouldn't actually have the arc of two people who are falling in love."

While an official sequel for Mr. & Mrs. Smith didn't find a solid avenue to further explore, Amazon has since revived the concept for the upcoming original series starring Donald Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith. So, all things considered, perhaps a series is a way to keep the idea alive much longer than a standard cinematic runtime. We'll just have to wait and see when Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith drops in early 2024.

