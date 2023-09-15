Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, donald glover, mr. & mrs. smith, prime video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover Series Moved to 2024; Preview Image

Now moved to 2024, Amazon released a preview image for Prime Video's Donald Glover & Maya Erskine-starring Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Let's jump into Bleeding Cool's TARDIS and head back to February 2021 – when word first hit that actor/comedian/musician Donald Glover (Atlanta) would be teaming with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) for Amazon's Prime Video reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Unfortunately, September 2021 brought the news that Waller-Bridge had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." It wouldn't be until April 2022 when we would learn from Glover during an interview with Interview that Maya Erskine (Pen15) had joined the project as his new co-star and that he was "writing the finale now." Now, nearly 1-1/2 years later, we have some good news to share – and some not-so-great news to share. On the good news front, we have an official image to pass along of Glover and Erskine – and it's pretty clear that the couple is working through some issues. And they'll have some time to do that – since the series won't be hitting Prime Video until sometime in 2024.

In Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two strangers – John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) – have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners… in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option. The news of the premiere being pushed back was confirmed by Amazon this week, with the ongoing entertainment industry labor strikes being the motivating factor behind the move. We've now reached the 137th day of the WGA strike and the 64th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike – with little movement on the AMPTP's part to reach a deal anytime soon. Stemming from Amazon Studios and co-created by Glover & Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is executive produced by Glover, Sloane, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan & Michael Schaefer.

