New Clip From Rebel Moon Features The Taming Of A Beast

A new clip from Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire features the character of Tarak, taming one of the creatures of this universe.

Initial reactions to Rebel Moon suggest promising potential.

Director Zack Snyder may captivate audiences with this adventure.

Rebel Moon debuts on Netflix on December 22, stirring intrigue.

The early reactions for Rebel Moon are starting to drop, and they are looking relatively positive so far, but we'll have to see how it ends up panning out once more critics and a larger audience see the film. For now, those of us who have to wait are starting to see some full clips show up on social media. So, if you're someone who has been on the fence about whether or not you want to check out this movie, maybe check out the clips and see if that sways you one way or another. This clip was shared to the official Rebel Moon X/Twitter account and features the character of Tarak, played by Staz Nair, attempting to bargain for his own freedom by way of taming a beast that looks like a goth version of a griffin.

We can see the Western roots that Rebel Moon is leaning into, and it actually feels more like Firefly than Star Wars to me. Either way, director Zack Snyder rarely makes a boring movie, and even when they don't work, they are always interesting failures. So, let's see if he can pull this one off and find an audience beyond the already converted.

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

