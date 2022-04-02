New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV Spot

To the surprise of no one, the marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has indeed decided to start picking up now that we have entered into April. Things have been pretty slow so far, but Marvel seems to know that they don't need to start heavily marketing their movies months ahead of time. Some images, a few posters, a teaser, and a trailer is really enough until we get to the final month leading up to the release. Today, Marvel released a new TV spot for the upcoming Marvel movie while also announcing that tickets are going on sale on Wednesday. There are some new shots in this spot, including not as many red herrings as Wanda will be a bad guy and someone bathed in gold that we have no idea who they are. Superior Iron Man? Maria Rambeau but with her powers? I honestly have no idea so tweet me @katiesmovies who you think that character might be.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.