Nick Frost Praises the Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon

Nick Frost shares his reaction to the final cut of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon and praises the film's leading actor.

Fans of the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise have something exciting to look forward to this summer as the live-action remake prepares to take flight on June 13, 2025. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy, this new adaptation promises to bring the heartwarming tale of Hiccup and Toothless to life with a talented cast featuring rising star Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast, and Nick Frost, who plays the lovable blacksmith Gobber the Belch. Now, Frost is sharing his reaction to the complete version of the film and his thoughts on the film's talented lead actor.

Nick Frost Shares His Reaction to the Final Cut of How to Train Your Dragon

Frost, known for his comedic prowess in films like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, recently shared his enthusiasm for the project in an interview with ScreenRant at AwesomeCon. Frost divulged, "I got to work with Mason Thames, who I'd seen in The Black Phone stuff. He's only 16, and he was amazing. I loved being on set with him, and anything I did in terms of improvisation, he'd be like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' He just soaks it up, and it was just impressive. I saw it last week. They screened it for me. I'm kind of a big deal. [Laughs] It was amazing. I went with my wife, and we just came out having had a really good time."

The film, which wrapped production in May 2024, is set on the rugged Viking island of Berk, where Hiccup, the inventive but underestimated son of Chief Stoick, defies tradition by befriending Toothless, a rare Night Fury dragon. Their bond challenges the long-standing enmity between Vikings and dragons, setting the stage for a journey of discovery, friendship, and growth. Frost's character, Gobber, serves as Stoick's trusted friend and the village blacksmith, playing a key role in Hiccup's life as both mentor and confidant. Building on its initial success as an animated adventure, the film even spawned a consistently popular trilogy before taking on its recent live-action endeavor.

As the release date approaches, How to Train Your Dragon is certainly shaping up to be a family-friendly blockbuster (just look at the recent success of Minecraft) embedded with heart, humor, and stunning visuals, especially given its IMAX-ready production. And whether you're a die-hard fan of the original trilogy or a newcomer to the world of Berk, Frost's optimistic endorsement suggests this remake is one to watch.

Are you looking forward to this live-action adaptation of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise?

