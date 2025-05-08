Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: eli roth, ice cream man

Ice Cream Man…No, Not That One…Film Coming From Eli Roth

Eli Roth has lined up his next project, one he says he has had the idea in his head for "over 20 years" and called Ice Cream Man.

The film follows a summer town’s nightmare after chilling treats wreak havoc among the kids.

Questions arise about similarities to Image Comics’ Ice Cream Man series, launched in 2018.

Roth’s project launches under his new label, The Horror Section, with Media Capital Technologies.

Ice Cream Man is the newest project from writer/director Eli Roth. Roth wrote the script for the film, which he will direct. According to Roth, he has had this idea percolating in his head for "over twenty years", but if I am being honest, it seems an awful lot like the popular comic published since 2018 by Image Comics, created by W. Maxwell Prince. Roth's Ice Cream Man tells "the story of an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results," according to Variety, which broke the news earlier today. Hmm. Here is the description of the comic, you dear reader can decide. Roth's new label, The Horror Section, is teaming with Media Capital Technologies to finance and produce the film.

Ice Cream Man The Comic Would Make A Great Movie

"I've had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now's the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date," says Roth. "Films like 'Ice Cream Man' are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I'm very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section. "Working with Eli is always a privilege, and this film feels fresh and exciting as it's his first original project in the independent market in nearly a decade," says MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. "We believe 'Ice Cream Man' will mark the start of the next great horror franchise with massive commercial potential."

I want to believe this is an original idea since I have enjoyed much of Roth's work over the years. My only other question is, what does this mean for Thanksgiving 2? Is that on the back burner now? I hope not; I would rather he make that first.

