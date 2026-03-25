Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the furious

The Furious: Official Trailer, Poster, & Images Are Bringing The pain

Lionsgate has released the first trailer, poster, and four new images from The Furious, which people are favorably comparing to The Raid.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops the official trailer and poster for The Furious, drawing hype from action fans.

The film is earning early comparisons to The Raid after making waves on the festival circuit.

The Furious hits theaters in May 2026, facing competition from Backrooms and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The trailer teases non-stop martial arts action, promising explosive fight sequences and high stakes.

Sometimes, there's nothing better than watching a bunch of people get their faces beaten in. That is essentially what you are getting from The Furious. The trailer, which Lionsgate just released, speaks for itself, but when one of your pull quotes cites The Raid, then you've already won over an entire group of action fans. The Furious has been making the festival rounds for a hot minute now, but Lionsgate is releasing the film into a pretty busy May 2026.

It's got to contend with the second week of The Mandalorian and Grogu, but its primary competition is likely going to come from Backrooms. While there isn't much in the way of genre overlap, the audiences most likely to check out something like Backrooms in theaters are likely the same people you're courting with The Furious. The Venn diagram of horror fans who know that Backrooms is based on an internet concept and action fans who got really excited when someone compared this to The Raid is [mostly] a single, overlapping circle. In this case, it sounds like one hell of a double feature, and you'll be supporting two smaller productions even if they both have major studio backing.

The Furious: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) – a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown.

The Furious, directed by Kenji Tanigaki, stars Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, and Joey Iwanaga. It will be released on May 29, 2026.

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