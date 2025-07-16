Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Hoppers: First Teaser Trailer, Poster, And 3 New Images Released

Pixar and Disney released the first teaser trailer, poster, and three new images for Hoppers, which will be released in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Hoppers is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026, following the success of Inside Out 2 and the stumble of Elio.

The film’s director, Daniel Chong, promises a hilarious and heartfelt adventure exploring communication with animals.

Early details reveal Hoppers underwent behind-the-scenes drama, including concerns over its environmentalism themes.

If everyone thought Pixar was out of the woods following the massive box office and critical success of Inside Out 2, they are certainly eating their words following the release of Elio. While Disney will blame everyone but themselves, the reality is that they did not market that film nearly enough to the point that hardcore Disney fans didn't even know it was coming out or in theaters. The film also wasn't great, just okay, and was not the film to try and prove to audiences and executives that Pixar needs to continue to invest in original stories. The self-fulfilling prophecy of people only wanting established IP and not original stories is being forced into existence by Disney marketing the hell out of Inside Out 2 and forgetting Elio existed. The next Pixar original film on the docket is Hoppers, which already has some drama brewing around it, and reports that people were told to tone down the environmentalism in the film. The concept is also buckwild, and no one really knew what to expect from it with only concept art, an image, or a summary. The first teaser trailer gives you a better idea and even contains a Vine reference. We also got a poster and three new high-quality images.

Pixar's Daniel Chong is set to direct the film and explained the film a bit more in the press release containing the teaser trailer, "In 'Hoppers,' the question we're answering is: 'What if we could understand and communicate with the animal world?' Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious. Mabel undercover in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It's going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if you could talk to animals and understand what they're saying? In Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Hoppers, scientists have discovered how to "hop" human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

