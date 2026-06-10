Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Disney, Fox, Movies, Sony, Warner Bros | Tagged: Comscore, F1, I Swear, Marty Supreme, Predator: Badlands, sinners, superman, UKCA

Official: British Cinemas Failed Sinners, I Swear, F1, Superman & More

According to data presented at UKCA, British Cinemas failed Sinners, F1, Superman, I Swear, Marty Supreme, Predator: Badlands, One Battle After Another and more

There are films that people love and do well. There are films that people hate and do well. But there are also films that people love but that bomb at the box office, comparatively at least. Lucy Jones of the statistical body ComScore has just given a presentation to the United Kingdom Cinema Association (UKCA) and has been looking at failures with some films last year, blaming cinemas and studio schedules. First, she talked about films that people loved and did well, "You've got Minecraft being the highest, Wicked for Good, Bridget Jones, Avatar, and then so on down the list."

But then there are films with excellent ratings from those who came to see them. But fewer came to see. "The audience members that came to them, they really enjoyed them, but… their box office probably didn't fulfil its full potential because there were so many other films coming down the track that kind of knocked them off-screen. So some of these films did better than we would have expected. something like F1, obviously an original title. Sinners, they did well, but there was probably some potential that they could have done a little bit better because the people who did watch them gave

them such enormously high ratings. Sinners is the highest in that section. Over 60% of people who saw it said it was excellent, and obviously, it did play on. Then, you know, all the Oscar nominations and so on, but there will still be people who didn't get to see it in that kind of first burst of screenings. And even my mom only saw it two weeks ago."

"There are still people who have heard about these films. They know how good they are. People have told them they're good. They've seen them winning awards but they haven't actually got round to watching them. So, we do sometimes have these lulls in the release calendar. Maybe there are some of these films that we could be bringing back up for those kinds of late adopters. "

And she highlighted four that did well, but could have done better if studios and cinemas had done their jobs better. "Sinners, as I say, One Battle After Another, F1, Superman. Those are all in that kind of segment where you know they did well. They're obviously in the top 20 films of the year, box office-wise, but there probably was a little bit more that we could have squeezed out of them."

And then there are those that did much lower box office in the UK, but that had the highest ratings from audiences who did see them. "I Swear, Marty Supreme, Predator Badlands. People that

saw them absolutely love them, and there probably are some more people that would like to see them, but they just didn't get around to it in that first run."

It's a big problem, especially for cinemas still trying to recover after lockdown six years ago. And as we reported, kids loved Predator: Badlands more than even Kpop Demon Hunters. For me, The Ballad Of Wallis Island is the big miss, especially as it's a British film with the highest of ratings. But the statistics make this issue a real one.

Sinners, directed, written and produced by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers, was a Southern Gothic supernatural horror set in the Mississippi Delta, as World War I veterans face vampires. F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, was a sports drama about a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver and save an underdog F1 team. Superman, written and directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, rebooted the classic DC character, reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human side. I Swear, written and directed by Kirk Jones, starred Robert Aramayo in the biopic of Tourette's sufferer John Davidson. Marty Supreme, directed and co-written by Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet, is a sports comedy-drama set in the 1950s about a table tennis-obsessed Marty Mauser. Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg and starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, saw a young Predator outcast team up with an android ally. And One Battle After Another, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was an action-comedy-thriller about ex-revolutionaries who reunite to rescue one of their daughters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!