Posted in: Cinemacon, Horror, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, eli roth, ice cream man

Eli Roth Hits CinemaCon To Hand Out Treats For Ice Cream Man

Eli Roth stormed CinemaCon to hand out sweet treats and take pics with fans to promote his new horror film Ice Cream Man.

Eli Roth spent some of today outside of Caesar's Palace in Vegas, handing out treats and merch for his new film Ice Cream Man, opening in theaters on August 7. It has been an eventful week for the director, as the trailer dropped for the film after months of speculation and anticipation. Starring Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis, Roth, Karen Cliche, Dylan Hawco, Sarah Abbott, Shiloh O'Reilly, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer, and Charlie Storey, the film features a script by Roth and Noah Belson, based on a story Roth came up with. It will also feature music by Snoop Dogg and Brandon Roberts. Below are also the first posters and the first image from the film.

Ice Cream Man…But Not That One

Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. ICE CREAM MAN features original music by legendary GRAMMY® nominated rapper/actor Snoop Dogg and Emmy Award-winning Composer Brandon Roberts. The film is executive-produced by GRAMMY® award-winning rap icon Nas. The film is directed, produced by and stars Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Hostel franchise, Cabin Fever), with a story by Roth and a script co-written by Roth and longtime collaborator Noah Belson (Cabin Fever).

"I've had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now's the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date," says Roth. "Films like 'Ice Cream Man' are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I'm very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section. "Working with Eli is always a privilege, and this film feels fresh and exciting as it's his first original project in the independent market in nearly a decade," says MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. "We believe 'Ice Cream Man' will mark the start of the next great horror franchise with massive commercial potential."

Ice Cream Man opens in theaters on August 7.

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