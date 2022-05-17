Nightmare Before Christmas Composer Doesn't Believe a Sequel is Likely

It's the dawn of complete franchise popularity, with the past decade capitalizing on a trend of reviving titles that didn't even seem imaginable – and the occasional title that seems like perfect candidates for a creative resurgence. Even animated films tend to be a great example of that notion, including the expansive Toy Story Disney Pixar films, spawning a total of four cinematic chapters, several episodic streaming originals, and even the upcoming spin-off film Lightyear within the world of Toy Story (well, sort of).

Essentially, anything that makes a profit and has potential for legacy comes with reason to somewhat ponder the likelihood of revisiting other classics. One of those often discussed classics is the celebrated dual holiday celebration of the 1993 film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, one of many stories by the creative mastermind Tim Burton. Though the film was originally shy of earning $100 million in its box office run, the film has become a mainstream asset for Disney, with new fans discovering its magic each passing year.

That being said, the film's composer Danny Elfman isn't exactly here to offer fans any hopes of a sequel in the future. When asked about the prospects of a sequel, Elfman tells ComicBook.com, "I don't think so; I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was."

The composer clarified, "But you know, it wouldn't totally shock me if he came back with… If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him. But he's never expressed any interest in that. I think he felt like this was a pure thing, and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it's just not inspired him. But I won't ever speak for Tim. It's his universe."

Sure, Elfman probably has a better idea than most about Burton's stance, but it's safer not to assume we'll ever see an official sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas. Maybe that's for the best, though, right?