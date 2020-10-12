But I'm A Cheerleader 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Arrives Dec. 8th

Cult classic But I'm a Cheerleader is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. In a cool yet surprising move, Lionsgate is releasing an anniversary set of the film on 4K Blu-ray. The film stars Natasha Lyonne as Megan, who is sent by her parents to a sexual rehabilitation camp when they suspect she is a lesbian. Melanie Lynskey, Eddie Cibrian, Cathy Moriarty, Clea DuVall, Rupaul Charles, and Michelle Williams also star. Director Jamie Babbit found some lost scenes that have also been added back into a cut of the film appearing on the disc. "I uncovered some amazing lost scenes that I wasn't able to include in the original film and am so happy to see them added back into this cut. This film is so special to me, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with it all over again," Babbit said of this new edition of But I'm a Cheerleader. You can see the cover and list of special features for the release below. It drops December 8th.

But I'm A Cheerleader 4K Details & Specs

This whimsically edgy comedy, directed by Jamie Babbit, follows teenager Megan (Natasha Lyonne), whose suburban existence filled with friends, cheerleading, and all-American fun is upended when her straight-laced parents suspect she may be a lesbian. In a panic, they send her to True Directions, a "rehabilitation" camp run by the strict and prudish Mary (Cathy Moriarty), to mount an intervention led by counselor Mike (RuPaul Charles). Megan dutifully follows the program — until she develops feelings for another camper (Clea DuVall) in this timeless, satirical romantic-comedy about self-acceptance and love, also co-starring Melanie Lynskey, Eddie Cibrian, and Michelle Williams. The But I'm a Cheerleader: Director's Cut special features include an audio commentary, Jamie Babbit's student film Discharge, and three new featurettes, including the "But I'm a Cheerleader Class Reunion" reuniting the cast for the first time in 20 years. SPECIAL FEATURES

· Audio Commentary with Director Jamie Babbit, Costume Designer Alix Friedberg, and Production Designer Rachel Kamerman · "But I'm a Cheerleader Class Reunion" · "Making But I'm a Cheerleader… In 1999" · "But I'm a Composer… A Chat with Pat Irwin" · Student Film: Discharge