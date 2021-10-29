Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is a Solid Return to the Franchise

Paranormal Activity birthed a franchise and contributed to the evolution of found-footage horror. Now Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin may have just discovered a way for the franchise to continue thriving.

Back when the micro-budget horror film Paranormal Activity was screened in 2007, moviegoers couldn't have expected its eventual success. The first of several films eventually hit theaters with a mass release in 2009, earning nearly $200 million by the time its run concluded and massive praise from the general public as well as genre fans. Because of its ability to rebrand a found-footage backdrop previously witnessed in films like The Blair Witch Project – the ghost hunting perspective became a genre phenomenon.

Accumulating over seven films in total (which includes the most recent film, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Paranormal Activity is officially on the verge of becoming a rare billion-dollar horror franchise with a lot of power in its name. In addition to recognizing its sustainability, the franchise has sparked a never-ending trend that has indie filmmakers hoping to replicate its success, both creatively and financially. Even now, over a decade later, the name Paranormal Activity remains a striking concept that has proven to conjure its own sub-genre space.

After a whirlwind of six films in total that were previously tethered to one family and its own demons, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is the next incarnation of the Paramount Pictures property, taking a pivot towards new mythology – with a format that franchise frequenters can appreciate.

A new direction for the 'Paranormal Activity' name

Going back to the beginning of the series, the first three chapters initially served as some of its best films in terms of consistency and world-building for the supernatural indie-film-turned-franchise. Eventually, a spin-off titled Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones was released in 2014 and became the first of the franchise to effectively mislead viewers about being removed from the ongoing storyline. Despite this suggestion, it secretly went on to actually tie back in with an unpredictable and impressive twist that still holds up over time as one of the best experimental ideas from Paranormal Activity. Aside from its mainstream appreciation for well-paced events (over a substantial amount of time), the franchise eventually realized it had thoroughly examined the ongoing narrative to the fullest and eventually went dormant for a few years.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, on the other hand, officially revives the title and throws us directly into a present-day setting, with new family history, a new demon, and ultimately, a new purpose. This new film is set under the premise of a young woman locating family ties to an Amish community and it feels like something appropriately removed from the world we've come to know.

By the time the film ends, there's easily potential to go further – but it actually creates a desire to take the franchise the anthology route. Unlike each of the other films, Next of Kin feels much more self-aware and clear upon completion, leaving us fascinated by the idea of a wider Paranormal Activity umbrella that explores multiple occult, supernatural, and demonology storylines. Because, sometimes with supernatural topics, we don't need to have everything answered.

Respectful of the Paranormal Activity films that came before

If you've seen multiple films within the franchise already, it's easy to pick up on some of the recurring tendencies that act as a backbone to its horror stature. Dating back to the first film, we've seen various nights labeled to create instant suspense, a handheld camera directorial approach, and of course, family secrets with deadly consequences.

Each of these elements is present in Next of Kin, becoming overtly clear that it's mindful of what it officially takes to be considered a Paranormal Activity film. Similar to how Cloverfield has become a property with commonalities in their sci-fi world-building, Paranormal Activity displays that notion of expansion while keeping managing to keep things comfortably familiar.

Another component that this recent film corrects within the universe is the added bonus of seeing a much more helpful selection of supporting characters. Typically, in Paranormal Activity, there's an averse doubter who wants the cameras shut down or shrugs off all signs of impending danger. The moment things start getting dangerous in Next of Kin, we primarily see the support of those around Margot (much to our surprise), and it feels like a fine-tuned take on the trope that has historically frustrated viewers.

The main trio that we meet (Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, and Dan Lippertworth) are genuinely worth rooting for because of their aid to her family inquiries. There's even an immediate and entertainingly light moment that the group realizes something is certainly amiss. Thankfully, you won't be too bothered by most of the choices made by new blood from the supernatural film, which is the biggest welcomed change outside of the demonic origins in Next of Kin.

Worthwhile scares

Paranormal Activity has always been able to deliver a solid jump scare. Whether you're typically a fan of them or not, it's still an important inclusion of horror, and this franchise regularly delivers.

Going back to the original film, jump scares have been crucial in mainstream audiences' love for these titles, which has been a big part of the movie-watching experience. Characters getting dragged out of nowhere, the sudden inhuman growls, the unimaginable opportunities presented by the unknown of spirits have been key to making Paranormal Activity a universally known title.

Next of Kin is able to follow those tracks, with a few obvious callbacks to previous films (the night vision scenes are a few notable ones), as well as the idea of a larger cult-like setting that helps with tension building. Another prominent difference that should be commended is the choice to provide a physical embodiment that's the most demon-like that we've seen outside of the entity in Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

There might be a few tech-savvy scenes that feel a little too ambitious with slow-motion or a gruesome close-up of a demon that could have been executed differently. However, overall, this feels like one of the best chapters we've been able to observe from the world of Paranormal Activity because the progression with technology causes it to feel like a found footage and non-POV horror film all at once.

This change of pace kicks up the horror into something that our protagonists can attempt to thwart off, and a final act that atmospherically feels like one of the most admirable attempts we've seen from a Paranormal Activity film. The successful combination of the unknown, followed by their first attempt to integrate something new (and more than human), was a nice touch that makes Next of Kin feel like a spiritual successor to the OG Paranormal Activity stories from the late '00s – and for that, it's worth the watch.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is now available to stream on Paramount+, so make sure to check it out for yourself ahead of Halloween!

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Review by Aedan Juvet 8 / 10 Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin often plays up the nostalgia of the franchise but provides a necessary fresh start. The seventh film of the found-footage series additionally creates a doorway to expansive lore, with the potential to set up an intriguing anthology universe.