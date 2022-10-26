Rihanna To Debut Song Lift Me Up For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna will have a new song on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Titled 'Lift Me Up,' the song was written in tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler. "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor." Variety had the news. Below is a teaser for the song, which will release on October 28th.

Rihanna Is Perfect For This

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore."

After the first Black Panther soundtrack's success, they knew they had to go big with this one, and does it get much bigger than Rihanna? What a perfect choice for what is sure to be an emotional tribute and one of the biggest music releases of 2022. The song will debut this Friday.