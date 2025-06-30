Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: edgar wright, Glen Powell, The Running Man

The Running Man Remake Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow, Here Is A tease

The first trailer for the anticipated remake of The Running Man will debut tomorrow. The Edgar Wright film hits theaters on November 7.

This new adaptation sticks closer to Stephen King's original novel than the 1987 Schwarzenegger film.

Director Edgar Wright promises a dangerous, intense "road movie" vibe for The Running Man's action and story.

The remake features Glen Powell in the lead and a stellar cast, building major buzz from CinemaCon.

The Running Man remake trailer will drop tomorrow, teased this morning by Paramount. This version of the Stephen King story is directed by Edgar Wright from a script by himself and Michael Bacall, and stars Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo. Reports indicate this version will adhere much more closely to the original story, unlike the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

The Running Man Got Buzz Coming Out Of CinemaCon

Wright previously teased a bit of what to expect from his version to Empire: "One of the things about the book that I loved was the fact that Ben Richards is out in the world on his own, so it's like the deadliest game of hide and seek," Wright tells Empire. "It does feel like making a road movie in a lot of ways: a very intense, dangerous road movie," he adds. "Ben is moving through different environments and meeting different people as he tries to survive 30 days out in the wild."

I do love that the setting is being opened up more and not confined to a studio; that will give the action more space to breathe. The Running Man is beloved not just for its violence, though; it has a wicked sense of humor. I am sure that Wright will keep that tone, but it is important not to lean too far into silliness. Powell has the chops for this role to be a huge springboard for him. If this is a hit, this one will cement him as one of the go-to actors in Hollywood. I was on the fence when this was announced, as the original is one of my favorite 80s films and high on my list of personal favorite action films. But the more I read, and with that cast? Consider myself excited.

The Running Man opens in theaters on November 7.

