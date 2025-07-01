Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: edgar wright, Glen Powell, The Running Man

The Running Man Trailer & Poster Are Here, Watch Them Now

The first trailer for Edgar Wright's version of The Running Man was released this morning. The film opens in theaters on November 7.

Article Summary The first trailer for Edgar Wright's The Running Man dropped today, revealing a bold reimagining of the classic story.

Glen Powell leads a stacked cast in this adaptation, which promises a version truer to Stephen King's novel.

The Running Man opens in theaters November 7, going head-to-head with the new Predator movie on the same day.

Expect Edgar Wright's signature style and a high-stakes, dystopian spectacle that could define fall movie season.

The Running Man trailer was released as promised this morning by Paramount. This version of the Stephen King story is directed by Edgar Wright from a script by himself and Michael Bacall, and stars Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo. Reports indicate this version will adhere much more closely to the original story, unlike the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

The Running Man Is Going To Be An Interesting Release

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Here is the poster and first official image as well.

This is going to be an interesting release to watch this fall. It opens the same day as the new Predator film, and you have to think that Paramount and 20th Century Studios are hoping that people will see both. After this trailer, I would not be worried if I were them. Glen Powell is a star in the making, and if this opens, it will be undeniable that he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Edgar Wright's fingerprints are all over this, and as a fan of both that original film and the story by King, this looks like a perfect blend of the two. November 7 can't come soon enough.

