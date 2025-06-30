Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: F1, M3gan 2.0, Weekend Box Office

Blumhouse In Trouble, As F1 Destroys M3GAN 2.0 At Weekend Box Office

F1 cruised to a huge win at the weekend box office, while M3GAN 2.0 bombed and bombed hard. What is wrong with Blumhouse?

Article Summary Blumhouse suffers another flop as M3GAN 2.0 opens in fourth place with just $10.2 million at the box office.

Box office leader F1 races to a dominant $55.6 million debut, outshining all competition this weekend.

Blumhouse faces a cold streak with multiple theatrical misses since the first M3GAN, raising industry concerns.

Universal bets on future hits like Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 to revive Blumhouse momentum.

Blumhouse continued its cold streak at the box office this weekend, as M3GAN 2.0 completely failed, opening in fourth place with only $10.2 million. That is less than half of what the first opened up to in 2023. This was a failure all around: release date, marketing, and the film itself. Just like Happy Death Day, another Blumhouse franchise that switched gears and genres for the sequel, audiences rejected this completely. Putting it up against F1 was a terrible idea, with that film gobbling up all the premium screens. The trailers were confusing. And worst of all, Blumhouse failed to make this go viral, which is what made the first one become a hit in the first place.

Blumhouse is now in major trouble. Yes, they keep their budgets low. However, they have not had one of their films break out in any way in a long time now. You cannot count Five Nights at Freddy's, it wouldn't matter who put that out, it was going to hit. Here is a list of their theatrical releases since the first M3GAN, it is not pretty: Insidious: The Red Door, The Exorcist: Believer, Five Nights at Freddy's, Night Swim, Imaginary, Afraid, Speak No Evil, Wolfman, The Woman in the Yard, Drop, M3GAN 2.0. They have been on an epic cold streak for the last 18 months. Even Speak No Evil, which was a remake, was barely a modest hit. Their original films have all tanked, and now this franchise might be dead as well. Universal probably is not too happy either, especially after shelling out millions for the rights to The Exorcist franchise, thinking Jason Blum could do for it what he did for Halloween. The rest of 2025 might be okay, as The Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 open, but while the latter will be fine, serious questions should be asked if Black Phone 2 can deliver now. They need both of those to hit and hit hard, and the M3GAN spinoff Soulm8te to land in January 2026 as well, to change the narrative that they might not have their fastball anymore.

F1 Drives Circles Around Blumhouse

This writer can admit when he is wrong, and I was wrong about F1. The Brad Pitt-starring film scored big time, racing to a $55.6 million opening, $144 million worldwide, and taking the top spot easily. I thought that it was visually stunning, but that the story was pretty been there, done that. Audiences did not care, as they rushed out to see this visual treat on the biggest screens possible. Premium format screens made up 58% of the total gross. How To Train Your Dragon's two-week reign on top ended, but it crossed the $200 million mark. Third place saw Elio drop a respectable -49% with $10.7 million. Rounding out the top five was 28 Years Later, which free-fell -68% with a disappointing second weekend gross of just $9.5 million.

The weekend box office top five for June 27:

F1- $55.6 million How To Train Your Dragon- $19.4 million Elio- $10.7 million M3GAN 2.0- $10.2 million 28 Years Later- $9.5 million

Entering July, we have yet to see any film cross the $1 billion mark this year worldwide. That should change not only this month with the three biggest films of the summer opening, but this week Jurassic World Rebirth opens on as many screens as theaters can give it, and it will be big. I still think it will be the highest-grossing film of the summer, and for the holiday weekend here in the US, I will give it a running total this time next week of $152 million.

